Stefflon Don Catches Heat From Nicki Minaj Barbz Over This Freestyle

Nicki Minaj Barbz are going after Stefflon Don for seemingly sounding like the Trinidadian rapper in a new freestyle.

When it comes to fandoms, Nicki Minaj definitely has one of the most formidable group of fans on the internet. Known as the Barbz, they are always ready and willing to go to bat for the “Queen” when warranted and in the latest case, also when unwarranted. British rapper Stefflon Don is the latest person to find herself on the receiving end of the ire of Nicki’s stans. And what did she do to deserve the vitriol? Well, she simply posted a freestyle.

The freestyle posted on the singer’s Instagram page with the caption “Crocodile Teeth Fi a Fake Friend”, sees her rapping with her signature Jamaican accent as she talks about fake friends and liking “bad man.”

The video was quickly picked up and reposted by several blogs, and that is where the drama begins. On The ShadeRoom in particular, many fans were not here for Stefflon’s freestyle as they thought she was copying Nicki and not paying homage.

One Nicki stan commented, “To dislike Nicki so much she sholl look and sound just like her….” The comment was partially in reference to Stefflon’s blue and green pastel-colored hair. Nicki Minaj was the first female rapper to embrace pastel-colored hair, with her signature pink tresses.

Another Nicki fan said, “I thought it was a Nicki voice over remix or something.” And a third fan commented, “One of Nicki’s sons.”

Despite the Nicki backlash, many IG users were here for the freestyle, with some defending Stefflon, arguing that her accent and delivery were authentic as she is of Jamaican background. One fan said, “She’s not following Nicki. That’s this girl real accent lmao y’all need to behave.”

Stefflon Don was born in Birmingham, England, but she is of Jamaican heritage and is fluent in the island’s native tongue, Patois. Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad hence her own island girl accent. The similarity in sound between the two is, therefore, coincidental and less likely as a result of Stefflon deliberately trying to copy Nicki’s flow, and thankfully for Stefflon, there were a few of her fans who highlighted this.

Sadly, this is not the first time that the singer has been accused of trying to steal Nicki’s flow. The Barbz have regularly pitted the two against each other. Things came to a head in 2018 when Stefflon commented on the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, stating she was disappointed in Nicki. Barbz responded harshly to her comments, sending threats to the singer.

Ever since they have berated Stefflon for refusing to pay homage to Nicki, this continues despite the fact that she has said several times that she is a fan of Minaj and has never had any beef with her.