Producer DJ Frass Admits He Doesn’t Make Beats Years After NotNice Called Him Out

DJ Frass admitted that he doesn’t make beats in response to NotNice calling him out years ago.

DJ Frass hasn’t been having a good go at it in recent times. Following an announcement by Khago that he is considering suing the St. Thomas native comes word that he has admitted to not being the producer of some of his beats. Creating his own riddims is one of the reasons that the deejay is so sought-after.

Khago, who was awarded US$800,000 at the end of May in a countersuit against his former manager and producer Kemar ‘Flava’ McGregor, made it public that he intended to go after all the producers he believes took advantage of him. That list included Hot Frass. Khago said: “Mi a guh sue Seanizzle, mi a guh sue Jordan, mi a guh sue DJ Frass. Mi neva meck dolla outta mi hit song dem.”

Now following a recent interview for Television Jamaica’s The Entertainment Report, the deejay has seemingly confessed to not creating the riddims under his DJ Frass Records label. He admitted the shocking piece of information while being interviewed by the founder of the show, Anthony Miller.

Miller grilled Frass about the accusation made by Notnice some time ago that he did not go to the studio and work on beats himself. As he made the revelation he added that even though he may not have originated the beats he’s written a lot of number one tracks over the years. A point he was once again asked to clarify.

“Mi write a lot a songs for a lot of top artissiz. Right. Mi construct a lot a songs. Even if me don’t play a instrument, mi still contribute. An a man (beat maker) caan just sen a beat come gi mi. Ninety percent a di time, a me seh ‘yow, mi want dah vibe yah’ or mi wi just come suh or supppm, yuh understand?” he continued.

The “Good Comfort” deejay tried to defend his actions, saying that he may not build the riddims himself, but he has an ear for putting together the right beats.

“Puff Daddy nuh build ridddim. Most a di man dem weh build riddim, weh part dem deh now to my level? TJ records and nuff odda big producer like – yuh have a lot a big producer like DJ Khaled. Yuh have a lot a big producers in Jamaica wseh dem nuh build riddim, but dem a big producer. Dem orchestrate everything; dem know weh dem want,” Frass proffered.

He added that he and Notnice have no quarrel and that he did what he had to do to survive the business. “And listen to mi. Di most a dem weh build riddim, where are they now. Just tell mi. A 11 year me inna it now enuh.”