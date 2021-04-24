Vybz Kartel & His Sons Dominate YouTube Trending With 3 New Songs This Weekend

Vybz Kartel and his sons are looking to preserve the legacy created by the senior Palmer, and they are doing so in fine style by holding the top 3 spots on YouTube’s local trending chart.

In an Instagram post made this morning, Vybz Kartel uploaded a screenshot of the Trending videos on YouTube in Jamaica, captioned #Trifecta. The screenshot shows the number 1 trending video going to Likkle Addi’s “Style,” which has gained more than 138,000 views in one day.

Second on the trending list is Likkle Vybz’s “Give Thanks,” which was also uploaded in the past 24 hours. His video has just over 129,000 views. Rounding out the top 3 is the music video for “Dark Ages” by Tommy Lee Sparta, which features Vybz Kartel. That video has 675,000 views and was posted a week ago.

Despite being incarcerated, Vybz Kartel has continued to produce top-notch music, collaborating with some of the biggest works in Dancehall in recent times. His sons Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz have also followed the Gaza Boss’ footsteps and are making musical waves of their own.

They first ventured into music around 2014 when they released “Hero.” Having produced recent works such as “Hear Dem” and their EP “Skinny Jeans” together, the duo who call themselves Uptown Gaza (UTG) has steadily been gaining fame. They both also featured on their father’s latest project titled Dancehall Royalty.

In recent interviews with Winford Williams’ Onstage, both Likkle Addi and Likkle Vybz revealed that they would be taking over their father’s record label Adidjahiem Records.

Likkle Addi was recently the center of a media controversy when it was revealed that he welcomed a baby at 15. While his father commented on the issue, basically saying his grandchild would be well taken care of so the critics should hush, Likkle Addi has not publicly spoken about the child.

Kartel’s success on the charts has been welcomed and celebrated by fans and fellow artists alike. Commenting under Kartel’s Instagram post, singer Spice said, “Gaza run the world.” ZJ Chrome also commented, “1DON.”