Lil Wayne Gets Married To Model Denise Bidot, “Happiest Man Alive”

Lil Wayne is officially off the market after tying the knot with model Denise Bidot.

The Young Money rap legend shared the news via Twitter on Tuesday (April 20), shocking his fans when he told them that he’s the “happiest man alive.” In case you see Lil Wayne trending on social media, this is the reason why. “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters,” Weezy tweeted.

While Lil Wayne did not reveal who did he got married to, he recently rekindled his relationship with Denise Bidot following their split earlier this year. Last week, Weezy shared a short video of his girlfriend on the beach sitting beside a heart drawn in the sand with both their names in the middle of it. “Let’s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it,” he raps.

Despite what many saw and confirmed as a split between Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot a few months ago, it seems the two lovers are simply unable to keep away from each other and have since rekindled their romance.

Over the weekend, the rapper and his model girlfriend proved that there was still fire in the relationship when they had a cozy, beachside getaway. It was the short video of a heart drawn in the sand that made it clear this was not a friendly outing. The symbol of love was “sand crusted” with their names, “Denise & Dwayne,” and was displayed on Wayne’s IG story for the world to see.

The couple has been together for a little under a year now. Since making their relationship public, the pair have been very open about their feelings for each other, with regular public displays of affection. News first broke of possible friction between the two after Lil Wayne endorsed former US President Donald Trump as Denise did not seem too pleased about his stance. A seemingly official split, confirmed by their actions to unfollow each other on social media, came shortly after that incident.

However, time has a way of healing all wounds, and by all indications in the recent video, the couple is very much in love. This the first in the past few months that the couple has been seen together, and along with hopes of a comeback for his signature groomed dreads, some fans are also hoping that their relationship is also making a strong comeback.

Congrats to Lil Wayne and his new bride Denise Bidot.