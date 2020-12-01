Lil Wayne and His Boo Denise Bidot Had a Romantic Thanksgiving

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot are back together and even spent Thanksgiving together.

Love is in the air for rapper Lil Wayne and his model girlfriend Denise Bidot, who seem to have reconciled after splitting weeks ago. The two were seen snuggling up for thanksgiving, and Bidot shared a picture of the two with the caption, “thanksgiving weekend was just perfect. Thankful every single day.”

Lil Wayne had unfollowed her weeks ago, but now he has re-followed her, sparking conversations online that the pair have reconciled. The two are speculated to have ended their relationship around the time that Lil Wayne endorsed Donald Trump for President ahead of the country’s November elections. She had posted a cryptic message “sometimes love just isn’t enough.”

Lil Wayne received flack online after news broke that he had met with Trump prior to his last-minute campaigning. Lil Wayne had tweeted, “@realdonaldtrump @Potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.” The tweet was retweeted by Trump, and Twitter went into a frenzy over the disclosure that a black rapper of Lil Wayne’s stature was endorsing Trump, who has been accused of being racist.

His girlfriend insinuated that Wayne was the one who ended the relationship because he disagreed with her having opposing views to his. She had encouraged people to go out and vote for Democrat nominee Joe Biden who later won the election.

She posted, “imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote…it’s definitely 2020.”

Lil Wayne is presently charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted.