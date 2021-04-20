Erica Banks Says There’s No Beef With Megan Thee Stallion

Erica Banks says she and Megan Thee Stallion has no issues, in spite of earlier saying that she has not spoken to Megan since she left 1501 Certified Entertainment before blowing up as the hottest new female rapper on the scene.

On an interview on HotNewHipHop‘s “Rise and Grind” show, Banks answered “no” to the questions that she had not reached out to her former label mate to squash thing, and she said “no” when she was asked if she was open to that.

The snippet of the interview went viral immediately as Megan Thee Stallion fans dragged the newcomer for being in a one-sided beef while Megan could care less.

However, Banks later backtracked and said her answers were misconstrued and accused the hosts of baiting her on her Instagram.

“I knew this was bait during the interview, hence me saying ‘No’ to both questions,” she said. “There is no beef, and me speaking about anything in regards to those questions was ‘No’ to refrain from my words being misconstrued like interviewers do. They can’t misconstrue a one word response. Be blessed y’all.”

In January, Banks speaking with the Shade Room hinted at some possible strife with Megan Thee Stallion. When asked, she said she would collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion because, in the end, “it’s all about business, it’s nothing personal.”

If there is beef, it could be Banks choosing to side with the Carl Crawford-owned record label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan Thee Stallion sued over a contract she says was “entirely unconscionable” as the vast majority of the income she earned went to the label. The label took an unjustified 60/ 40 % of her income and even went into her future streaming income. She was also blocked from releasing music which led to a court granting her an injunction barring the label from acting as Megan released several mega-hit songs, including “WAP” with Cardi B as the case went on.

Megan is now signed to Roc Nation and has seen her career shoot to the top since leaving 1501 Certified Entertainment. It’s quite obvious that if any bad blood was to exist, it would flow from Banks’ connection to Megan’s former label. However, it doesn’t seem like Banks is on Megan’s radar as she is busy with her boyfriend and gearing up for summer. Megan has not responded to any of the statements made by Banks.