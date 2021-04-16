Konshens Links With Rvssian & Spice For A Sultry Dancehall Joint “Pay For It”

Konshens link up with Rvssian and Spice on his new dancehall joint, “Pay For It,” with an accompanied visual.

Over the past couple of weeks, both Spice and Konshens have been teasing visuals for their brand new track and video, “Pay For It,” which will be featured on Konshens’ upcoming album Red Reign. The day of release is finally here, and fans are now able to fully grasp just why Konshens has been sporting a bus conductor’s uniform all over social media.

The scenes from the Xtreme Arts-directed music video may have been locally captured. However, the vibe of the track is definitely international. Konshens explains that this was done intentionally after assessing the key ingredients most modern crossover hits contain. One of the first steps the deejay and his new team at Ineffable Records took was to get super-producer Rvssian into the mix. Both men have previously collaborated on the 2018 hit single “Hard Drive,” which featured Shenseea.

“The vibe with this one is basically me and Rvssian decided we need another hit. We have a few already and decided we need to get in the studio and cook up one more,” the “Gyal a Bubble” deejay explained.

“We decided we needed to get one of dem dancehall ballad deh. If you check the history of the real big dancehall songs, it’s all songs that you can sing a nice melody, a nice hook and hardcore dancehall deejaying. “Everyone Falls in Love” by Tanto Metro and Devonte. “No Games” by Serani. “Bruk Off Yuh Back,” “Party Animal” by Charly Blacks, all of them have nice melodies and then we go into the verse and give them the authentic dancehall.”

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star and Queen of the Dancehall Spice was seen as a worthy addition to this modern-day love anthem.

Konshens continued, “She came in and killed it. People see Konshens and Spice, dem nah expect a song like this. I’m known for telling girls to do stuff. And she’s known for doing stuff, and telling girls to do stuff. A song like this is totally unexpected.”

Konshens’ role as a bus conductor ties directly into the Jamaican ideology of transport workers being rather ‘cashy’ individuals. His argument to the seductively dressed Spice is simple, he wants to be a gentleman and pay for everything. The risque yet comedic nature of the video is also synonymous with the artistic persona Konshens gave to fans a few years ago. While speaking with Urban Islandz, he explained that he’s looking to recapture the passion of that era.

“When I first dyed my hair red, in 2012, I would say it was the most aggressive I was in my career. That was the hungry me, always promoting, in the studio every day. The last few years, with success and life changes, I became a bit comfortable and relaxed and lost the hunger. Right now, I’m feeling like 2012 again in terms of aggression and hunger. I have a cause, and something to prove.”

You can check out “Pay For It” below. Since you’re already here, you can also check out our feature on the deejay’s new record deal Here.