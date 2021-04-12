London On Da Track Gifted Summer Walker Rare Tesla Model X For Her Birthday

“Beep, Beep! Is that our bestie in a tessie?” London On Da Track has gifted his girlfriend, singer Summer Walker a Tesla Model X, making her recent birthday an “unforgettable” one.

In a video posted on social media, the 25-year-old “Girls Need Love” singer is surrounded by family and friends who cheer as she embraces London On Da Track before sitting in her brand-new vehicle. The Tesla is being noted as one of a kind, and in her onlooker’s word, “They don’t even know. This ain’t no regular Tesla right here. Aye this the mother****ing Ludicrous one. This ain’t the regular s**t.”

The video was captioned, “This was literally the best birthday I’ve ever had. I don’t even celebrate my birthday lol this man had to drag me out the house. Told me we were going to a simple dinner but I end up getting surprised by all my closest friends and fam.”

Summer Walker had made known in the past that she is an introvert, so something this grand is definitely out of her depth. However, she was moved to tears by the experience in the video clip. It seems we must also commend London for paying keen interest to the things that Summer likes, such as vegan food and trap music.

“Everything was so beautiful & thoughtful from the décor, the flower cake, all the vegan food, the gifts, the trap music, the celeb birthday vids lol everything was just so perfect. Thank you so much @landonondatrack I’ll never forget this birthday,” she expressed.

Summer Walker and the 30-year-old Atlanta producer first started dating in 2019. Walker gained popularity in the music industry that year when she released her debut studio album “Over It,” produced by London On Da Track. The couple has been on and off since, with their fair share of ups and downs.

The couple welcomed their first child together late last month after Summer Walkers’ pregnancy announcement on Instagram back in November.

Although the producer was already the father to two children from previous relationships, this didn’t stop him from enjoying the special moment of welcoming his new baby girl as if it was his first.

He wrote, “From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special.” I’m overwhelmed wit Joy I Can’t even [cap]. This Allah’s best birthday gift to me… priceless moments u can value forever….. @summerwalker this gift I can cherish [for life].”

The “Playing Games” singer, despite their issues, has always been spoiled by London. She has been given a bevy of gifts a number of times by the producer, one of the most memorable being a huge teddy bear and flowers during a surprise visit on stage as she performed in 2019. That was following a lovers spat, and his grand gesture did indeed win back her heart.

Now, the couple and new parents seem head over heels for each other as they continue to love one another loudly and proudly. Happy birthday, Summer Walker!