Teejay Drops Two New Tracks “Young Rich” and “Don’t Stop Wine” – Listen Them

Teejay released two new tracks this weekend for your playlist. “Don’t Stop Whine” on the Usain Bolt Clockwork Riddim off his EP of the same name that was produced by A-Team Lifestyle and “Young Rich.”

Although both tracks were only released a few hours ago, they are already racking up views on YouTube, and fans have commented on the versatility of the deejays voice and his lyrical content. Teejay joins a host of top dancehall acts, including Vybz Kartel, Charly Blacks, and Christopher Martin, to name a few, who are featured on the “Clockwork” EP. His track “Don’t Stop Whine” is just what the ladies ordered, and its smooth, silky flow should earn him a few extra fans.

“Young Rich” also shows the artiste’s vocal range. The track has been in the works since February when Natural Bond Entertainment CEO Jerome Elvie hinted at a collaboration with Teejay. Most of Teejays recent tracks have focused on him making positive changes in his life and motivating others to do the same.

He is known for heavy-hitting tracks such as “From Rags To Riches,” “Stimulate,” “Owna Lane,” and “My Type,” among others. With star quality splashes on just about everything he sings, there was no surprise that after only a few hours, these two tracks have already started to attract the attention of dancehall fans locally and in the diaspora.