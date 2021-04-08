Usain Bolt Previews Clockword Riddim Feat. Vybz Kartel, Teejay, NJ, Charly Black & More

Usain Bolt is releasing a new dancehall riddim featuring tracks from some top artists.

The Jamaican legend wears many hats from businessman to track star and footballer to music producer. Usain Bolt often invests in multiple ventures, and most recently, he has been setting his sights on making dancehall bangers. The Olympic champion announced his newest undertaking on social media this week, and fans were excited to see the artists that joined him for the project.

The “Clockwork Riddim,” which is slated to arrive this Friday (April 9), has a star-studded lineup. Bolt shared a preview of the funky dancehall beat on Instagram, revealing that it will have guest appearances from the likes of Teejay, Shaneil Muir, ZJ Liquid, and even dancehall mogul Vybz Kartel.

While Usain Bolt came under fire after his single release for his artist and friend NJ, which was criticized for being mediocre, the producer ignored the backlash, and the song went on to garner over half a million views. NJ was brought back for a track on the upcoming project, which will also feature Christopher Martin, Lia Caribe, gold and diamond-selling dancehall star Charly Black, and even more.

The “Clockwork Riddim” presented by Usain Bolt was produced by A-Team Lifestyle. Look out for new tracks from Vybz Kartel, Teejay, and more this Friday. Listen a preview below.