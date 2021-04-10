Swizz Beatz Beams With Pride Announcing Verzuz Is Bigger Than SNL

Verzuz bigger than SNL, says Swizz Beatz.

Just how good is the Verzuz platform? Well, co-founder Swizz Beatz thinks it’s good enough to rival the highly syndicated NBC comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live. That’s a big claim, but it’s easy to see why he might be feeling proud of all that the platform has accomplished especially following their latest installment of the show, which brought in millions of viewers from around the world.

He shared his feelings of accomplishment during an Instagram Live earlier this week with the other founder, Timbaland, as they discussed the huge impact of The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire battle. Swizz even thinks that the franchise has shot past SNL.

“We bigger than that,” he said, beaming with pride before adding: “Our numbers beat SNL already. Our numbers is bigger than SNL. That’s not even, like, cap. That’s real talk. It’s already happening.”

He also said he doesn’t want to rank the battle because it brought its own unique mark to the platform. What he’s more interested in is celebrating all that the two bands achieved and how many people were appreciative of their effort to entertain.

“It’s not about the best Verzuz,” he added. “It’s about celebrating the creative. So some nights we gonna have the Super Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Pro Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Rose Bowl. But we’re gonna have a good time,” he continued.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next virtual battle, which is expected to be an ode to marijuana as Method Man and Red Man come head to head on April 20. Then it’s on to an exciting ’90s R&B square off, which will see SWV take on Xscape on May 8 at 8 p.m. as Season 2 roars on.