Busy Signal Says Publishing Deal With Sony Music Is “A Good Look”

Busy Signal signed a publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing.

Things are looking up in Busy Signal‘s music career more than a decade after he got started in the business. The veteran dancehall artiste penned a new publishing deal with Rich Stone/Sony Music Publishing/Benelux. The agreement was orchestrated by Rich Stone Publishing’s Richie Flores, who Busy said reached out to him to make the deal.

Sony Music Publishing (formerly Sony/ATV) is a major publishing house whose roster includes the likes of Ed Sheeran, BTS, Celine Dion, John Legend, 50 Cent, and more. Dancehall artistes Beenie Man and Skillibeng are also signed to the outfit. In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Busy Signal encouraged other artists to find a publisher so they can establish lifelong income from their work.

“It’s a good look. Mi doing music for some time an’ wi now starting to get certain deals, it shows something and it motivates me to keep doing what I am doing. I keep working while attracting new markets and new ventures,” the deejay said. “Having a publisher dat’s like your pension. Dat’s your retirement plan, dat’s your everything in terms of di music business aspect of it. Whether you’re a co-writer or you wrote di song by yourself, its always good to have your publishing set up.

He continued, “Your publisher monitors airplay, they authorize the use of your song in commercials or in samples of music. They are very important in terms of what we do. I would urge every artiste to reach out to a publisher.”

Busy, who also recently signed a single deal with Universal Music UK subsidiary 3 Beat, says it’s a blessing to work with a major because it really enhances an artist’s reach. His new single “Bad Gyal” which was released a week ago has already garnered over a quarter of a million streams on Spotify.

“It’s a blessing working with a company like Universal,” Busy explained. “We do di work; people see di work and feel di work. Di link to the link. Richie (Flores) reached out to me an’ said some people are interested in working with me, an’ he set di thing. And out comes di deal with 3 Beat and I’m so thankful. Dat’s a big one.”

While Busy Signal first achieved mainstream success when he teamed up with Major Lazer for their smash hit song “Watch Out Fi Dis” in 2013, this somehow still seems like his real big break. The dancehall star told the publication that he often dabbles in things outside of Jamaican culture and is constantly evolving. On his journey, he says he has been encouraged by some of reggae music’s icons, including Beres Hammond and Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert.

With a single deal under Universal and a publishing deal under Sony now in his portfolio, Busy Signal is looking forward to what’s to come.