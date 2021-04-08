Spice Gives Update On Her Atlanta Expansion, “Its A Takeover Atlanta We A Do”

Spice’s casting call in Atlanta was a success, according to the artiste, who shared that dozens of fans showed up as they tried out to become a part of Team Spice, Atlanta edition.

Spice shared on her Instagram account that she was impressed by the people who showed up. “People are here who is like ready, they have their work ethic, I see hairstylists come with mannequin head fi show me dem hairstyle dem can do, dancers are here, and choreographers are here too.”

According to Spice, her new team is for a takeover of Atlanta, where she presently resides with her two children, after migrating from Jamaica to be a part of the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast three years ago.

In spite of the pandemic, things got underway. “Outdoor [because of] covid, everybody got tested, we following the protocols, six feet apart,” Spice said as she put on her face shield and went out to greet fans who waited for hours in long lines to join the audition.

“People came here from like morning and mi nuh want nobody say ‘oh mi never get fi meet Spice,'” she said. The audition took place outside of KOD as Spice walked around and greeted her fans as she enquired who was applying for what position.

She also apologized and thanked fans for coming out to audition as they waited. Spice said even fans came out to get a glimpse of her as she committed to meet with everyone to thank them personally. Spice says she’s preparing for the release party of her album 10 and a new single as she creates a dream team.

“We a build an empire, real people, dream team, and we just outside right now and we’re getting prepared for the single release party coming up so you know we have to have the real rollout, and my album is coming out, album 10 and the big single “SSS,” she said.

While Spice has shared few details about her upcoming album, it seems that the new project would be her first in years, and it is being released by VP Records, who once shared a tense relationship with Spice as she called them out for never releasing an album in spite of her being signed to their label for ten plus years.

Shaggy is involved with “10′ which some fans have praised as Spice has always said she wanted to win a Grammy. Shaggy, a two-time Grammy winner and hits maker, is noted to be among the best musician of the era and no doubt will be producing a masterpiece for Spice.