JT & Lil Uzi Vert Gushes Over Each Other After He Gifted Her A Louis Vuitton Bag

JT and Lil Uzi Vert can’t stop gushing over each other.

The love affair between the City Girls rapper and Lil Uzi Vert has been confirmed, the two have not been shy about displaying their affection for each other for the world to see. When he is not sending her crab legs or other tokens; He is gifting her expensive brand name items. His latest gift to his boo is a new Louis Vuitton bag.

As is the usual style, they share everything with their fans, and this gift is no different. JT posted a photo of the very exquisite bag with the caption, “Thanks for spoiling me, treating me like a queen, the consistency, the things behind the scenes! You always doing your big one for me! Making it harder for the next exclusive lurkin.”

In response, Lil Uzi Vert wrote, “Your friendship and love is worth more than ALL THIS STUFF…Thank you. just thank you.”

It has only been about a month since the two confirmed they were in a relationship. For a long time, there was some speculation with neither partying giving into the hype and buzz. However, in early March, they both confirmed they were indeed together. Since then, the two have constantly been very affectionate online and have been sighted in public out and about.

The pair also seem to spend a lot of time online defending each other, and they are now surrounded by enormous bouts of drama. It can be either a comment or action that has drawn the ire of their respective fans, but both parties seem to delight in addressing just about everything. Just a few days ago, JT was online telling off fans about an attempt made to stir up trouble with Lil Uzi and her fellow city girl member Yung Miami. From all indications, both herself and Yung Miami seem to still have a pretty good relationship, and she even commented on JT’s new gift writing the fire emoji.

In regards to the fans’ responses, some praised the happy couple wishing them well, while a large number of them seem tired of the JT and Lil Uzi Vert saga and their constant drama.

Clearly, fans don’t view the relationship as one of substance and believe that the pair is focused solely on material things. They note that for them, this is definitely not “couple goals.”

Another user bragged, “I can get that at Aldo for 40,” taking a swipe at the price tag for the bag, which is reportedly 40K and upwards of 300K.

One fan also likened JT and Uzi’s relationship to Saweetie and Quavo’s. Does this mean that a bitter end is also in the future for this pairing?