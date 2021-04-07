Kehlani Announces She’s A Lesbian, Fans React

Kehlani revealed that she is a lesbian.

The ‘Gangsta’ singer has previously identified herself as queer and as such, has always considered herself to be a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The 25-year-old artiste, however, seemed to have found out more about herself and as come to the realization that she has a definite sexual preference.

During an Instagram Live, the “Nights Like This” singer said, “Y’all think something’s new about me, you wanna know? I finally know I’m a lesbian.” She was cooking in the kitchen with a friend at the time of the announcement, and the friend responded, yelling, “bomb drop!”

This is the first time that the Oakland singer is identifying as a lesbian, as in April 2018, Kehlani posted on Twitter. “I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual”.

kehlani is a lesbianpic.twitter.com/kQCpTu9KgL — best sapphics in the world (@bestsapphics) April 6, 2021

She also specified her preference for the pronouns “They” and “Their” instead of female pronouns, noting that she also tries not to include them in her music. She also made known that she is polyamorous as she believes in the desire of more than one intimate partner, with their consent.

The singer shares a 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, with her ex-boyfriend and guitarist Javaughn Young-White, who identifies as bisexual. Fans across the globe have been reacting to the news on social media, showing support and sending love and congratulations to her for coming out.

“Kehlani coming out as a lesbian has restored my will to live.” One person tweeted. “Welcome to the sunset community Kehlani.” One fan welcomed. The singer has always been honest about her sexuality and gender identity with fans.

“I finally know I’m a lesbian” kehlani (2021) pic.twitter.com/IvlqkkoJGD — best sapphics in the world (@bestsapphics) April 6, 2021

kehlani coming out as a lesbian just made my day! actually no… week!!!!! wait no….. MY WHOLE LIFEEEEE — jules | readings open! (@softlylesbian) April 6, 2021

in honor of kehlani’s lesbian coming out lemme bring this iconic song/mv back cuz pic.twitter.com/SCSrhVRfJX — . (@hypnoticjnk) April 6, 2021