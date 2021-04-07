Boosie Badazz Rants About Dr. Phil Says He’s Done Watching Show

Boosie Badazz had a lot to get off his chest when he took to Instagram a few days ago to share just how flabbergasted he was after watching a recent episode of Dr. Phill.

“Am about to stop watching Dr. Phil, Man that dude got some sh*t on here, these sh*t too crazy for me eh man, the daughter snorting cocaine with they daddy she 13 years old, bro this sh*t crazy. This sh*t crazy,” Boosie Badazz rants. “Dr. Phill you’re the truth dawg, I ain’t tryna hear that sh*t,” he continued.

Considering that Boosie has been known to do and say things that go against the very grain of what society deems acceptable, many persons were curious as to his interest in the topic. The rapper has openly admitted to having his son and nephew at the age of 12/13 receiving sexual favors from an adult as sort of a “rite of passage.” It’s also hard for his critics to forget just how vocal he was about Dwayne Wade’s child coming out as transgender.

“Ain’t this the same mf that got his son molested by an older woman,” wrote one IG user.

Over the years, Dr. Phill’s program has made some startling discoveries along with being the breaking ground for at least one viral star. The latter is the case of Danielle Bregoli, who would later transform her viral “Catch Me Outside” moment into a promising rap career under the moniker Bhad Bhabie.

Last weekend the Florida rapper turned 18 and proceeded to turn heads when she launched her OnlyFans account. The move resulted in a major uptick of her network, as she raked in over 1 million dollars within hours of announcing she had joined the platform.

As for Boosie Badazz, it’s still a question of whether the trauma brought on by a father and child doing drugs together will remain.