Tommy Lee Sparta Faces Murder Charge, Firearm Seized From Him Link To 2 Murders

Tommy Lee Sparta’s legal troubles are far from over.

The Mobay dancehall star is currently serving three years in prison for possession of a firearm, but he could face additional and more serious charges, including murder and shooting with intent. Law enforcement sources told Urban Islandz that the gun seized from Tommy Lee Sparta in December of last year is linked to two murders in the corporate area, as well as a separate shooting incident.

Sources say that detectives have been working overtime to determine if the weapon taken from the dancehall deejay’s waistband was used in any crime. The gun, which was recently tested with an Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS) machine, came back with a match of shell casings found at the scene of the two murders and the shooting case.

There is no word yet on if Tommy Lee will face additional charges of murder. Urban Islandz reached out to his legal team for a comment, but no response as yet.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, pled guilty to possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. A judge sentenced him to three years in prison for the firearm charge and two years for the ammunition charge, with his sentence to run concurrently.

One of his lawyers, Donahue Martin, revealed that he was facing up to 15 years in prison had he gone to trial and found guilty. Martin told reporters that the defense team had been negotiating with the Crown and the Director of Public Prosecutions as allowed under Jamaica’s Plea Negotiations and Agreement Act. At the end of their negotiation, three years was the recommended sentence, significantly less than the 10-15 years he was facing.

The Spartan leader has been enduring years of police scrutiny before cops finally held him with something they could charge him for. Tommy Lee Sparta was arrested in December 2020 when cops pulled over a car he was traveling in and conducted a search. The “Under Vibes” deejay was taken into custody after police found a 9mm Glock pistol in his waistband. Police say the firearm had an extended magazine with 18 rounds of ammunition.

Despite his incarceration, Tommy Lee Sparta is still putting out new music. Last week he dropped off a massive collaboration, “Brighter Days,” featuring 15 dancehall artists. Tommy Lee revealed that the collaboration took him three years to put together and is one of the biggest collaborations in dancehall history.