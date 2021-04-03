Tommy Lee Sparta Says 15 Dancehall Artists Collab “Brighter Days” Took 3 Years

Tommy Lee Sparta says “Brighter Days” took him three years to record with 15 dancehall artists.

On Friday, Jamaica welcomed what many describe as one of “the biggest collaboration in dancehall history.” The song titled “Brighter Days” features up to 15 Jamaican artists promoting peace, unity, and love amid a surge of violence and crime in Jamaica. Produced by Silver Birds Records, “Brighter Days” has the voices of Tommy Lee Sparta, Julian Marley, Bounty Killer, Jahvillani, Gyptian, Anthony B, Dre Island, Maestro Don, Kiprich, Turbulence, Wasp, Zj Liquid, Leaha, and Mr. Pike.

The collaboration was apparently proposed by the controversial Tommy Lee Sparta, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The dancehall deejay has been in and out of police custody for a number of incidents and was finally slapped with a three-year sentence last month for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tommy Lee said on IG, “My past will never dictate my future. My spirit will never be broken. My faith will never be lost. Because even throughout my darkest days, I know that BRIGHTER DAYS are ahead.”

The “Holding On” deejay continued, “Over three years ago I had this ambitious idea to create a song that includes over 12 Jamaican artists promoting peace and unity. And with the help and determination of @Chambahmusic. @mrpikemusic, a number of other influential and committed artists, we were able to make this dream a reality.”

The comments section of the post overflowed with fire emojis and support for the message of the song.

Dancehall artists have been criticized for promoting violence in their songs, but in this song, Tommy Lee noted,

“This is not game, a lot things me do, me just a do it fi entertain … now it’s time to love and spread love and make it rain.”

Co-founder of Silver Birds Records, Junior’ Chambah’ Stevens, told the media that Tommy Lee, being a deep thinker, made the suggestion to include the 15 entertainers as he was inspired by the classic 1985 Micheal Jackson and Lionel Richie song “We Are The World.”

Several of the entertainers in the song, including Tommy Lee, have been in their fair share of issues with the law. As such, producers are urging the public to take note of the message of the song and not be perceptive of the individual reputations.

The song seems to be just the type of music Jamaica needs as the country continues to battle the monster of crime and violence.