Vybz Kartel Honors His Mother & Popcaan Celebrates Life With His Grandmother

Two of dancehall greats, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan, are showing their soft sports for the matriarch in their respective family.

Dancehall fans know that most of the genre’s top acts, despite the tough guy persona they may portray, always have a soft spot for their mothers or grandmothers who have helped in their upbringing. It’s no surprise then when incarcerated dancehall kingpin Vybz Kartel took to social media to celebrate his mother Teresa Palmer’s birthday.

He posted a photo of his mother on Instagram where he wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MOTHER, MY BOSS, MY GENERAL, MY DON! MORE LIFE & PROSPERITY MOMMY. LOVE YOU FOREVER & BEYOND.. CHEERS TO YOU. Immediately his fans and other artiste like Baby Cham and Lisa Hyper followed suit liking and also wishing her similar sentiments on her day of celebration. Earlier this year, Vybz Kartel also shared a photo of his dad on his birthday.

Meanwhile, late last week, Popcaan also celebrated one of the women who has contributed to his upbringing, his grandmother. Popcaan has always made frequent mentions of his mom Ms. Rhona. However, very few fans have had a chance to see the woman that he credits as having brought him up.

However, on March 31st, he allowed fans to share in his 77-year-old grandmother’s birthday. He posted the rare photos of her with her cake and just having a good time together laughing. In one photo, he seemed to be showing her how to make the ‘unruly sign.’ He captioned the Instagram post, “As long as I can make you smile I’m good fa real.”

His sister Unruly Squid would not be left out of the action and also shared a very loving post for her grandmother. While this may be the first time his fans have seen her, he has made mention of her in the past, and in 2020 celebrated her birthday by doing a cookout in her backyard.

Popcaan is always showing off his cooking style online, and he seemed to have been well trained by his grandmother. His grandmother raised him in rural St Thomas, and both were avid churchgoers. It is said his first performance was with the church choir. If his latest single with Beres Hammond, “God is Love,” has not already convinced you of his versatility as an artist, then check out some of his other songs. Happy birthday and belated birthday are in order for both these women.