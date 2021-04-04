Tory Lanez Dropping A ‘Reggae Capsule’ Album This Summer & Talks Caribbean Roots

Tory Lanez has disclosed his Caribbean heritage, and you’re going to be surprised about his bright and colorful heritage collage that sweeps from Dutch to English and famous family members.

Tory Lanez has spoken about his dreams and desires to use his successful platform to cement his artistry in the world to Flaunt Magazine that featured him on the front cover for April. The artist is often quoted as a Toronto rapper born and raised in Canada, where there’s a rich Caribbean heritage.

Speaking about his plans to release a Reggae Album to pay homage to his roots, the artiste, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, disclosed that his mother is from Curacao, which is Dutch, while the rest of his family is Guyanese. His father’s family is from Barbados, where Rihanna is also from, but he also dropped an interesting tidbit. He also opened up about his plans to use his music to stop wars much like Bob Marley did.

His grandfather is actually the famous cricketer Garfield Sobers, one of the best in cricket history over the last 60 years. According to Tory Lanez, “I’ve always been island-oriented.

“What a lot of people don’t know is my grandfather is Garfield Sobers—he’s one of the best cricket players in the world. I come from a long line of greatness that stems from the islands,” the “LUV” artist said.

“I’ve always wanted to make sure that, no matter what I do, I’m paying certain respects to my ancestors and ancestry. Showing certain love in reminding people where I come from. I’ll never forget where I come from,” he said.

Tory Lanez added that his upcoming reggae capsule will reflect his love and respect for the islands.

“… I always double back and show love. The people from the islands appreciate me and understand me the most. It’s a root thing, it’s a cultural thing. They deserve it all. The Reggae capsule is incredible. I mixed Reggae with a lot of Afrobeats. Its Jamaican mixed with African vibe. I have all the dope artists.”

While speaking about his drive for music, the artist says he is striving to rebel from the norm.

“I want to defy the laws of music, that’s it. I want to take myself to different places and echelons, I want to do different things. The things that are the norm, I want to rebel against that. That’s the only time I could feel that way. Everything else about my music is very gray. It’s very simple-minded at the same time, but also very complex. I give people a little bit of half and half, that’s what makes people come back and listen to my music again.”

Lanez is currently under his own music label One Umbrella, which has since signed a number of artists. While no dancehall or reggae artist is signed to his label, he has several notable collaborations with some of Dancehall and Reggae’s biggest names, including Buju Banton‘s “Trust” released in 2020, Keznamdi’s City Lock released in 2020, Kranium, Sean Paul and several samples from Dancehall duo Tanto Metro and Devonte among others.

His music, too, has been well received in the Caribbean as the artist’s constant homage to dancehall has cemented for himself loyal and expectant fans who love his music.