Migos’ Takeoff Escape Charges In Sexual Assault Case

Takeoff escape charges in his 2020 sexual assault case.

Migos have been in the news for pretty contentious reasons over the last few days. They can record at least one win after Takeoff‘s pending sexual assault case has been dropped because of a lack of evidence. Just last week, the rappers were being described as toxic following the now infamous Quavo and Saweetie elevator video, which surfaced on social media.

The former couple cleared that incident up quickly when they said that it was simply an “unfortunate incident.” The news that charges have been dropped against Takeoff came from TMZ.

They stated that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office decided not to move forward with prosecuting Takeoff for the sexual assault charges brought against him because of “insufficient evidence.”

The 26-year-old Migos rapper faced the charges last year in August when he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in August 2020. According to TMZ, the decision came after “countless hours” of investigating on the part of the musician’s attorney Drew Findling. He said, “The allegations were patently and provably false.”

In the original lawsuit, the woman who was not identified accused the Georgia-born recording artist of sexual assault and battery. She also said that Takeoff made her “extremely uncomfortable” at a party in Los Angeles. She further alleged that he took advantage of her in a bedroom. Even though no criminal charges will be filed, he could still face a civil lawsuit from the alleged victim.

Since the new first broke, Takeoff always maintained his innocence and vehemently denied the accusations. Now that things seemed to have settled down for the trio, fans are hoping they head back to the studio to produce their highly anticipated album Culture III.