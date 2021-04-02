Megan Thee Stallion Gushes About BF Pardison Fontaine But It’s Still “Hot girl summer”

Megan Thee Stallion gushes about her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, but says it’s still gonna be a “hot girl summer.”

Megan Thee Stallion is undoubtedly not shy about showing off her man. In February, she confirmed via Instagram that she was dating fellow rapper Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. Since then, the pair have been sharing intimate details about their romance with the public. The couple let fans in on their recent Valentine’s Day celebrations which involved red roses, a private jet, and even a special menu.

The Texan hottie and her new beau have been spotted out by fans, with all signs showing that there is love in the air. Earlier today, Megan Thee Stallion decided to share just one of the reasons she is so madly in love with her boyfriend.

“My boyfriend lets me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where… I like that,” she wrote before continuing in another post, “Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner…bc I used to be talking to people Crazy.”

My boyfriend let’s me be me bc he confident I ain’t going no where … I like that ?? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 2, 2021

Pardi really showed me what it’s like to respect your partner … bc i used to be talking to people CRAZYYYY? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 2, 2021

One person even questioned why she had not respected her past partners. Megan has previously dated rapper Moneybagg Yo and was previously thought to have been linked to Canadian singer/rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan continued to gush about Pardi with this hilarious caption, “Hot girl summer… but my man coming to pick me up after.”

Hot girl summer …but my man coming to pick me up after ? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 2, 2021

It’s certainly refreshing to see a couple not afraid of showing their love and affection for each other. Her fans also seem to like this side of Megan, with most giving her kudos for her statements. A few did say it was early days yet.

Pardi is best known for his collaboration with Cardi B on “Backin It Up” he has been credited with co-writing “Bodak Yellow” for Cardi B. He has also sprinkled his magic on “Violent Crimes” by Kanye West and “South Of The Border” by Ed Sheeran. He released a mixed tape “UNDER8ED” in 2019 via Atlantic Records.