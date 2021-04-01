YG and Mozzy Joint Album Reportedly On The Way

In some exciting news for Hip-Hop fans, YG and Mozzy might have a joint project in the works.

Word of the potential collaboration came from Mozzy’s longtime manager DaveO. According to DaveO, YG and Mozzy have linked up for the album, which from all appearances might reach in the near future.

In fact, the tweet he shared suggested that the project is close to completion. “This Mozzy YG Album Is Everything You Want It To Be!!” DaveO posted on Twitter last Monday, March 29. The tweet was shared just a couple of weeks after Mozzy shared a set of photos alongside YG along with Star Blxst in Mexico. Many believe that they were getting ready for a video shoot.

It’s not the first time that the Californian duo has collaborated. Some of their previous tracks include “Too Brazy” from YG’s 2018 album Stay Dangerous and “Thugz Mansion,” which was released that same year on Mozzy’s project Gangland Landlord.

This, however, will be their first full-length project and is YG’s first official collaborative album. His counterpart, on the other hand, has done many joint albums with artists like Blac Youngsta, Trae Tha Truth, Gunplay, and Tsu Surf. They’re keeping their cards close to their chest with this one as they haven’t revealed any details as yet, like possible features or even a drop date.