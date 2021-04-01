Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Got Married At Their Atlanta Home, Here Are The Photos

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finally said their I do’s at their Atlanta home.

A year after they got engaged, the couple got married at a private wedding ceremony in Atlanta. Jeezy and Jeannie Mai recently applied for a marriage license in Atlanta, signaling that they were close to tying the knot. The Real’s co-host confirmed to Vogue that they got married on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at their Atlanta estate. They also shared some candid photos from their big day.

Mai revealed that they should’ve gotten married already, but the pandemic forced them to postponed the wedding. She also revealed that the recent passing of Jeezy’s mother was a moment of reflection for them that also ultimately lead to their decision to tie the knot at this very moment.

“We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID,” she said. “After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Jeannie Mai also revealed that they initially wanted to get married in the South of France or at Lake Como, but that was all before COVID-19 became a global pandemic. She also said that they were planning a much bigger wedding but had to trim things down.

Last year she wrote on Instagram, “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES. Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

This is Jeezy’s, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, first marriage, this is Jeannie’s second. The 42-year-old talk show host previously wed Freddy Harteis in 2007 before getting divorced in 2018. Mai doesn’t have any children, but her rapper husband has three kids from previous relationships, two sons, Jadarius and Shyheim Jenkins, and one daughter, Amra Jenkins.

Here are some of the photos from Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s wedding.