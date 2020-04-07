Jeezy Pops the Quarantine Question To Jeannie Mai, Couple Now Engaged

The world seems filled with so much bad news at the moment, so shout out to Jeezy and Jeannie Mai for making us smile!

The couple have been clammed up in quarantine, and while that has had a negative effect on some relationships, it seems to have only improved theirs. Jeezy and Jeannie are now engaged! The host of The Real has had a rough few years when it came to her love life after her 10-year marriage ended in divorce. The separation was messy and Jeannie often spoke about how she did not want to date. It made sense, after being so hurt, that she kept her relationship with the “MLK BLVD” rapper quiet for the first few months. They pair met on the set of the daytime talk show, but only let the public in 10 months later when Jeannie joined Jeezy on the red carpet for the launch of his SnoBall Gala last August.

Just last week, Jeannie shared a video of her man and her mom watching “Coming to America” together in quarantine, and it appears that two days later, Jeezy officially asked to be a part of the family by going down on one knee.

According to Jeannie’s rep, the proposal was originally planned to take place during the couple’s trip to Vietnam this month, but Coronavirus had other ideas… “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and décor,” the rep told PEOPLE.

Jeannie posted about the engagement to her Instagram page with the caption “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES. Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

Congratulations, J-squared!