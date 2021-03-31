Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Rap After “Dum and Dummer 2”

Young Dolph says he is retiring from rap, again.

The Thirty-five-year-old says he’s dropping his latest project with Key Glock- Dum and Dummer 2 and he is retiring from music after that. He made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. “I hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” Young Dolph said. “I wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY”

This is the second time that he has said he is done with music which led to fans not to take him seriously. The first time he hinted that he was ready to walk away from music was a year ago. At the time, he had said to his 4.2 million followers that he was ready to step away from music so he could be a full-time family man.

He had also confirmed to media houses that he was done with music as he wanted to be a father.

“I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” he said in March 2020.

However, he later went back on his previous plans, not even three weeks later. He said he shelved his plans to release another album because his son wanted him to continue his music career, which he obliged by announcing the new album.

The latest project, which sees Dolph and his Paper Route protégé Key Glock released the second installment of their mixtape series last Friday. The project features tracks like “I’m the Type” and “Yeeh Yeeh,” and is the follow-up to their popular 2019 tape.

Fans, meanwhile, joked with the artist that he was not done with music. “You say that after every tape you drop,” one fan wrote with the laughing emoji.