Lauren London Pens Emotional Nipsey Hussle Tribute 2 Years After His Murder

Lauren London tributes Nipsey Hussle with an emotional message to mark the 2nd anniversary of his murder.

Today marks two years since rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom, famously known as Nipsey Hussle, was fatally shot in the parking lot of his clothing store. The rapper is greatly missed by fans and the public at large, who to this day are struggling to make peace with his untimely death. Still, no one feels it more than actress Lauren London who had been dating the artiste since 2013. Fans have sympathized with Lauren over the loss of what many deem her true soulmate. The pair also shared a son together.

Today Lauren took to Instagram to share some touching words. She began, “The Day Of Ermias’ transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.”

“In Honor of His life and demonstration… May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond,” London continues. “Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally.”

She ended the tribute with a passionate closing, “Your Boogie,” with an accompanying blue heart. “Boogie,” being the name Nipsey affectionately called her.

With these touching words to her soulmate, the actress posted a photo of Nipsey to her 9.5 million followers, who have been hand in hand with her throughout this painful journey. For many, Nipsey’s death was of such a great magnitude that his passing was likened to that of Biggie and Tupac. The entire world felt the sorrow together and today is a tough day of remembrance.

Nipsey and London became couples’ goals in 2013 after meeting on social media. The two had a son together in 2016, named Kross, who is dealing with the death of his father at a tender age.

Hussle was famous for not only his music but also his kind heart. The Los Angeles-born rapper spent a lot of his time and money giving back to his community through his charitable activities and businesses.

Unfortunately, this kindness was snatched from the world on March 31, 2019, when he was shot at least ten times outside of Marathon Clothing, his store in South Los Angeles. Two others were reportedly injured in the shooting, and they were all rushed to the hospital, where Nipsey was pronounced dead.

News of his death quickly made rounds on social media, followed by thousands of tributes, condolences, and R.I.P.

On The Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lauren London expressed, “I don’t always wake up on the enlightened side of the bed and the days that I don’t, I let myself cause I’m human. I let myself be human and I’m gentle with myself, and I find things that matter and so I try to live with a purpose.”

Along with Lauren, the world is still mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle. Many artists have also paid tributes earlier today, including Swizz Beats, Nas, DJ Khaled, and 2 Chainz.