Lauren London Opens Up About Trauma Of Gun Violence On “Red Table Talk”

Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend has opened up about the trauma she has experienced as a result of gun violence.

According to research from Gun Violence Archive, almost 17,000 deaths have occurred as a result of firearms in 2020 alone. A further 12,000 injuries have also been caused, while mass shootings since January 1st have numbered 160. Lauren London, last year, lost her partner and father of her child when Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting. The incident occurred in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles on March 31st 2019, with authorities believing that the shooter, Eric Holder, had fatally shot Nipsey over a personal matter.

During a discussion that Lauren London had on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, The Game actress spoke frankly about what it was like growing up around guns. “In high school, a lot of the boys were in gangs, and I remember that a lot of our friends, by summertime they were gone,” she said about her upbringing in LA.

“They had transitioned from gun violence. So you kind of got… I don’t want to say numb, but used to hearing it,” she continues. Although the episode was recorded prior to the current protests taking place against police brutality and the targeting of the African-American community by law enforcement, Jada asked her guest about raising two black boys (one of whom is her son with the “Victory Lap” rapper, Kross).

“What I instill in them is more about the police,” Lauren shared. “How to handle yourself when you get pulled over. That’s more of my education, protecting them being Black men in America.”

As people begin to take account of the numerous deaths similar to that of George Floyd, Jada drew her audience’s attention to the loved ones who the victims of such violence leave behind — oftentimes being women.