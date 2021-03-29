Justin Bieber Earns 8th No. 1 Album With ‘Justice’ On Billboard 200 Chart

Justin Bieber has earned his eighth career No. 1 album with Justice and is now the first male artist to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 at the same time thanks to his single “Peaches.”

Following the chart debut of Justin Bieber’s sixth studio album, he has earned his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The pop superstar had the second biggest opening week of this year so far with 154,000 equivalent album units moved. According to Billboard, over 34,000 sales were recorded along with 119,000 streaming units which is equivalent to 157.02 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs.

Justice which marks Justin’s sixth consecutive No. 1 studio album, was released on March 18 through Raymond Braun/Def Jam. Its emergence on the Billboard 200 dethroned Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen, which had maintained the coveted top spot for ten consecutive weeks since its debut on the chart dated January 23, 2021. That album opened with 265,000 units making it this year’s largest opening week to date.

In addition to all his studio albums, Justin has had two Remix albums go No. 1: Believe (Acoustic) and Never Say Never: The Remixes. Justice’s debut now extended his lead as the youngest solo artist to earn as many No. 1 albums at just 27 years old. Elvis Presley previously held the record for youngest to earn seven No. 1s on the Billboard 200 before Justin’s Changes which was released in 2020, debuted atop the chart when the singer was still 25 years old. Presley was 26 when he earned his seventh No. 1 and 29 when he earned his eighth.

Singles from Justice already had a presence on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper which peaked at No. 3, “Anyone” which peaked at No. 6, “Lonely” with Benny Blanco, which peaked at No. 12, and “Hold On” which peaked at No. 26. His latest single, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, also debuts at No. 1 on the upcoming Hot 100 chart dated April 3. This makes the pop superstar the first male soloist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously.

Huge congrats are in order for Justin Bieber this week. The singer also recently released the deluxe version of his new album featuring guest appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Dabney, Quavo, and more.