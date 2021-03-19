Justin Bieber Releases 6th Studio Album “Justice” With A Powerful Message

Justin Bieber has released his sixth studio album, Justice.

The new Justin Bieber album is now available after months of the singer teasing its singles. The 16-track project titled Justice features guest appearances from the likes of Chance The Rapper, Burna Boy, Khalid, and more. Justin first mentioned Justice in the thick of the racial unrest and police brutality that plagued 2020.

The singer revealed that he hopes to bring some healing with his upcoming album. “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing-and justice-for humanity,” Justin said. “In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

Justice has already spawned a number of hits, including “Holy” with Chance The Rapper. “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and GIVE?N is also already a favorite which Justin released a new music video for when the album was released on Friday. He also gave a riveting performance of the track during his recent session on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

Justin earned his second Grammy this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay. Justice follows his fifth studio album Changes, which was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.