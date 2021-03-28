SpotemGottem Taps Dancehall Baddie Shenseea For “Beat Box (Freestyle)” – Listen

SpotemGottem taps Shenseea for a fire “Beat Box (Freestyle).”

Dancehall baddie Shenseea continues to make big moves and stack up her international collabs. The “Blessed” deejay joins SpotemGottem on “Beat Box (Freestyle)” the latest version in a long list of remixes for the smash hit song, made famous by the viral #JuneBugChallenge on TikTok.

Shenseea recently announced the collaboration on her Instagram page via a video of her attempting the moves of the dance challenge. She also beckoned to her loyal “ShenYengs” to show some love by streaming the new release.

Earlier this year, Shenseea switched up how the challenge was meant to be done when she dropped a spicy freestyle over the popular beat. The clip went viral, with several popular social media blogs picking it up, and thus giving Shenseea a lot of clouts as the world got to see her skills on the mic on display.

Florida rapper SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” became the soundtrack for the viral TikTok dance, June Bug Challenge, in the latter part of 2020 and was soon picked up by numerous celebrities. The long list includes Kevin Hart, Lebron James, and Saweetie, who all showed some impressive, yet dance skills.

I couldn't do the #BeatBoxx dance so ?????? fxck it pic.twitter.com/BowaZUE3ez — ShenseeaOfficial ? (@SHENYENG) January 25, 2021

Shenseea’s unique spin on the track earned her a collab with one of the hottest new rappers in the game currently. The Romeich Entertainment first lady has previously worked with Tyga, Young Thug, among other big names in hip hop. She has also been linked to Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill after the rapper stopped by the studio in Jamaica last year, but that song has not yet seen the light of day.

The lyrics of the freestyle describe all the elements that make someone a snitch. “If you a side chick, and you tell a ni**as b*tch that you was who he with you a snitch, Bwoy if yuh siddung chatting sh*t pon di internet a lip, wah be a mouse then you ago get click,” Shenseea spits.

The song has so far received positive feedback from the public, who maintains that the artiste will be one of the driving forces behind Jamaica’s music.

Listen to Spotemgottem and Shenseea’s “Beat Box” remix below.