Popcaan Drops “Jungle Justice (Part Twice)” Amid Khanice Jackson’s Murder

Popcaan releases “Jungle Justice (Part Twice)” amid the gruesome rape and murder of Khanice Jackson.

The murder of Khanice Jackson has led to national outrage, and the dancehall artists and entertainers have made their stance clear on the situation. Dancehall artiste Popcaan has now released a new track addressing the issue. The artiste, whose correct name is Andre Sutherland, has haver been one to refrain from condemning the actions of rapists, child molesters, and women abusers/ killers in Jamaica.

In 2017, the artiste released “Jungle Justice” following a surge in the number of violent acts against women.

Popcaan deejays, “Unruly nuh support nuh raper man, no / Some bwoi a mussi ba**yman / How the f*** dem a murder so much woman, no / No raper we nuh support / Dem pu**y dem nuffi guh face nuh judge inna nuh court,”

Yesterday, the artiste used his platform to release “Jungle Justice, part twice” following news that the body of 20 year old Jackson was found on Friday, March 26, after she went missing two days before.

Popcaan had used his social media platform to post a video sending this same message, but the video was deleted by the platform for violating its community guidelines.

The now-deleted video was captioned, “Tired a them dutty b*mbocl**t bwoy ya Government of Jamaica hang these rapidst please and thanks!!”

After blasting Instagram for deleting his post, the “Firm and Strong” artiste posted a tweet calling for a march to stop violence against women, and for justice for Khanice Jackson.

In the song, Popcaan makes mention of two renowned victims that had sparked outrage:

18-year-old Ashanti Riley, who was murdered in December 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago , and Jasmine Dean, the visually impaired Jamaican University student who has been missing without a trace for over a year.

The song has amassed 60,000 views on YouTube and is currently trending at number 28, with the numbers rapidly increase.

Popcaan has not been the only artiste to speak out about this social issue in song. Jada’s execution (2019) and Vybz Kartel’s “Protect them” (2019) are two songs that were sparked by social issues regarding women and children in Jamaica.