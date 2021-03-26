Vybz Kartel Praised Bounty Killer For Gifting Wheelchairs To Elderly

Vybz Kartel is praising his former mentor Bounty Killer for his charitable endeavors as he assisted three senior members of the Porus village in Manchester with cash and kind donations to assist their everyday life.

Vybz Kartel posted a clip of one of the recipients who appeared to be blind and said that in spite of his loud and boisterous personality, Bounty has a soft side that cares about people. “He said a longtime the general kind and helping people!!!!! Don’t mek the #warord persona trick yuh @ggrunggaadzilla is di original & only #poorpeoplegovernor,” Kartel began.

“Nuff millionaire yuh create bout yah mi don…mi love yuh as a fada,” Kartel said.

The two men have become closer over the last few years, and it was Bounty Killer who introduced Vybz Kartel to the world when he brought him on stage in 2002 during one of his own performances, something veteran artists did back in the day. Kartel was part of the Alliance group founded by Bounty Killer that has undoubtedly coached and released more talent than any other figure known in Dancehall history.

Vybz Kartel and Mavado were both proteges of the veteran artiste. However, their relationship became rocky around 2006 when Kartel collaborated with D’Angel in the heights of the Bounty and Beenie Man feud.

At the turn of the decade in 2010, as Vybz Kartel reinvented his look- going from black Kartel to bleached Kartel- Bounty Killer had many critical things to say about the practices which became widely influential to Kartel’s vast cult-like base. However, in recent times, the two have accepted the olive branches as they celebrate each other.

Meanwhile, the charitable endeavor by Bounty Killer by his Bounty Foundation said that the group traveled to Porus, Manchester, to handover three wheelchairs and $50k each to three disabled persons. Bounty Killer posting on his page said, “…it was all smiles and joy today it pleased my heart to see the splendor of sharing. Thanks for granting me this wonderful opportunity almighty god,” he posted on Instagram.

Since the beginning of his career, Bounty Killer has lived up to his self-proclaimed moniker, ‘Poor People Governor,’ as he lyrically advocated the plight of those underprivileged in society. His advocacy has moved from just lyrics to donations and other such gestures as he helps the poor and needy.