Eminem Creates Billboard History With “Curtain Call: The Hits”

Eminem’s old music is still creating chart history.

Eminem has been at the center of many controversies over the years. Fans are divided on his greatness in the rap genre, but his indelible mark has already been made, and his name will always be called in those considered the greatest to ever spit rhymes. He seemed destined for greatness from his first major-label released album, “The Slim Shady LP,” in 1996, and he didn’t disappoint over the years.

His greatest hits collection, called “Curtain Call: The Hits,” which he dropped in 2005, has already been certified 7x-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and not surprisingly so since it’s a collection of his top tracks like “Lose Yourself “and “Guilty Conscience” featuring veteran rap mogul Dr. Dre. Following the release of the 17-track project, it easily occupied the top spot on the Billboard 200.

Now comes news that the album has created Billboard history as, according to Forbes, it is now the first Hip Hop record to spend a full decade on the Billboard 200. Another report from Chart Data confirmed that “Curtain Call” had reached a whopping 520 weeks on the latest chart dated March 27.

The album joins the top 10 of others to do well. The list includes some major names in music like Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Legend,” which stayed on the charts for 669 weeks. Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon holds the record with 958 weeks. “Curtain Call” is number six on the list.

By now, the “Rap God” singer is used to smashing records as last January 2020, he became the first artist to have ten consecutive number-one debut albums on the Billboard 200. That album “Music To Be Murdered” would go on to sell close to 300,000 total album-equivalent units in its opening week. The 48-year-old doesn’t really show any signs of slowing down, and why would he, considering he has 13 No. 1 singles and 15 Grammy Awards and still flows as fast as when he was a young rapper.