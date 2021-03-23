NBA YoungBoy Dramatic Arrest Video Surface, Twitter Blames Tekashi69

Dramatic video footage of the moments leading up to the arrest of troubled 21-year-old rapper YoungBoy NBA has emerged and some folks on Twitter are pointing fingers to Tekashi69.

The rapper reportedly attempted to flee from the authorities after police pulled him over to arrest him on a federal warrant in Los Angeles yesterday. While NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is not seen in the video, at least two police vehicles can be seen manning a cordoned-off street. A helicopter can also be seen hovering overhead while cops and K-9 searched the area on the ground.

A police speaker is heard playing the message, “Come out with your hands raised and follow directions. If you do not, a police dog will be used to find you.

It’s not clear how long the rapper eluded the police, but he was eventually brought in and remained in custody. Details of the circumstances surrounding the warrant for his arrest are still not forthcoming.

Overnight, calls for the rapper’s freedom have begun to trend on social media. The hashtag ‘FreeYoungboy’ has been used more than 113,000 times on Instagram and is also trending on Facebook.

Footage of FBI searching NBA Youngboy pic.twitter.com/Ge87YV6TNu — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 23, 2021

One fan on Facebook said, “Youngboy really predicted this arrest in a song after they picked up 69 , IYKTYK #FreeYoungboy”, while another showed solidarity saying “#FREEYOUNGBOY… we going to hold it down until you get home.. lil brother” followed by a green heart emoticon. Urban Islandz recently reported that YoungBoy turned down a $1 million offer to collaborate with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Sadly, the rapper’s loyal fanbase has grown accustomed to his legal woes. At the end of 2019, a judge granted the rapper an early release from house arrest, which he was sentenced to for his involvement in a 2016 Florida shooting incident that left an innocent bystander dead.

On the day of his release in 2019, James Manasseh, who was Youngboy’s attorney, said the Baton Rouge rapper would be possibly moving to Los Angeles. “Being in Baton Rouge isn’t conducive to him being able to grow and move forward,” his attorney had said.

It turns out that there is much trouble in the big city for the Southern rapper.

As soon as youngboy turned down tekashi 1mil offer for a feature he go to jail?????????? — Whittway?Dreworld? (@Big_ElDolce) March 23, 2021

Who turned Nba Youngboy arrest footage into gta? ? pic.twitter.com/J4UW39Qeku — Project Vybz Tv (@project_vybz) March 23, 2021

nba youngboy and kodak black going to jail every other year pic.twitter.com/GHF7VX1147 — ? (@thebackendchiId) March 23, 2021