Kodak Black Reacts To NBA YoungBoy’s Arrest & YoungBoy’s Mother Responds

In a move that isn’t so surprising, Kodak Black has come out seemingly supporting YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who was arrested by federal police in Los Angeles last night.

The 21-year-old father of 7, born Kentrell Gaulden, was reportedly arrested after attempting to flee the police at a traffic stop in Los Angeles. While many of the details surrounding the arrest of NBA YoungBoy are still sketchy, the police report revealed that he was pulled over due to an outstanding federal warrant. Further reporting alleged that a firearm was found in the rapper’s car.

Many of the rapper’s fans and famous baby mothers, including Yaya Mayweather (the daughter of famous boxer Floyd Mayweather), have come out in support of the rapper. In a status post on Instagram last night, Yaya said, “My day has been completely ruined”, complete with a sad face emoticon. She also posted a picture of the rapper with #FreeKentrell.

Kentrell’s mother, Sherhonda Goulden, has also expressed solidarity with her famous son, telling followers to “stop worrying about somebody downfall and pray for your own come up” in a cryptic message on her Instagram this morning.

While the support from his famous baby mamas and mother was expected, many people were surprised when fellow rapper Kodak also came out in support of the troubled rapper. The two have had a tumultuous past with them clashing over NBA allegedly cooperating with police in an investigation involving his child’s mother, Yaya Mayweather, who had been in an altercation with another female. Kodak Black called out the father of 7 for being a snitch. He later accused NBA of copying his style.

Now bear in mind that Kodak has also had his own run-ins with the law, having just been released from prison in late January. The Florida-based rapper who was serving a 46-month bid for falsifying information to buy firearms was pardoned by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

While speaking to fans on Instagram Live last night, Black expressed that despite their past, NBA YoungBoy was like a little brother to him at one point, and he was not happy to see him go to jail. He said, “We street n***as, that could be anybody” while calling for the rapper’s freedom, noting that “he got kids.”

Meantime, fellow rapper Jackboy who also had beef with the “Lonely Child” rapper, has expressed his own feelings of solidarity (while also throwing slight shade at his entourage). In a post to his Instagram, the “Feel It” rapper said, “Ion wish jail on nobody, tell dem send me dey cash app, Imma buy dey whole gang a little sandwich while bruh gone.”

At this point, NBA YoungBoy has yet to be charged with a crime.