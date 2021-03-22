Rising Female Dancehall Artist D British Stabbed To Death By Alleged Ex-Boyfriend

The dancehall industry is currently mourning the loss of an emerging artist, D British, who was stabbed to death on Thursday, allegedly, by her ex-boyfriend.

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Patricia Green, was reportedly heard crying for help in Budhole district in McNie, near the border of St Ann and Clarendon at about 6:30 pm. The residents allegedly alerted the police, but upon their arrival, police found the body of the young artist with multiple stab wounds and her throat slashed. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is reported that Green, who went to collect her child from her ex-boyfriend and baby father, was stabbed after a dispute ensued between the two. Police investigators are still searching for Green’s attacker.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, record producer Javon “Likkle Peppa” Downer, head of Likkle Peppa Records, described Green as a “promising young artiste” and a “really nice girl.” He said he is disturbed by the news, noting that “her life just cut short for nothing at all.”

Green, who was popularly known as Samantha in her community, worked as a customer service representative of Mile End, St Ann.

The young artiste shared her music to 760 subscribers on YouTube, her latest song “Suh Mi Like It” being viewed over 4,600 times since its release two months ago. She recorded other singles, including “Love Potion,” “Wine it,” and “Obsessive.”

Fans and close associates have been reacting to her tragic death by commenting on her YouTube videos with a number of R.I.P.s, regrets, and calls to increase her subscriber count.

One person commented, “Rest in peace very talented artist,” while another urged, “My God. Let’s make her a 1000 subs. RIP.”

Her final post on Instagram is a video in which she sings part of one of her songs. The caption below that post urged any girl interested in being in her first official music video to send her a dm ASAP. The post was made six days ago, and the comment section is currently flooded with sentimental comments, including one from the Radio station Mackies 1Stop Radio TV. He commented, “Can’t believe I was setting you to do a interview with you, sad.”

Fans also commented that her talent and positive vibe will be missed. R.I.P.