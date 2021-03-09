Saweetie Dismissed Cardi B Beef Rumors, Announces Collaboration

For some time now, fans have been debating on whether or not Cardi B and Saweetie have beef. Keen social media observers have often weighed in on the issue as it was expected that the pair would be much closer by now since Cardi is married to Offset and Saweetie is booed up with Quavo.

The recently concluded Superbowl added more fuel to that rumor fire as a few reports indicated that Cardi B rented out a luxury suite at the Super Bowl. Apparently, Saweetie was not invited even though her boyfriend Quavo was. There are some rumors that Cardi and Offset paid for the suite and only invited Quavo and didn’t extend an invite to Saweetie.

However, according to the latest reports, all of these inferences are wrong. The two apparently don’t have any beef and may soon be working together on a collab. The rumor mill was shut down by Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina who revealed that not only did the two women not have beef but that they are in talks to collaborate.

That info was then confirmed by Saweetie herself, who made the revelation during her interview on The Breakfast Club. A clip from the interview was posted to the Instagram page, Theneighborhoodtalk, and from the comments, fans don’t believe that the two are cordial.

“Why are the teams talking when your men date? Lmao this is giving Nicki and Cardi stop lying. We know its shade,” this fan noted, while another added, “She could be a politician with that pr answer lol.

According to Saweetie, there’s just no beef to talk about.

“Yeah, our teams have definitely been talking. I think we’re just kinda waiting for that right record”, she said. While she didn’t indicate that peace had been made, she did say that she thinks the media helped blow things out of proportion.

“I think the media just likes to take things out of context. I’m loving how women artists are starting to realize that sometimes it’s the media that creates something that’s not there. I think it just shows mature and it shows growth amongst me and my peers to not be affected by what the media says,” she added.

Do you think the two have beef and are just collaborating to throw fans off? Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.