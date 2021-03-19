Quavo Calls Saweetie’s Cheating Allegations “False Narratives”

Quavo has also broken his silence on his breakup with Saweetie.

As the world watched as one of our favorite hip hop couples break up right before our eyes, both of them are now breaking their silence. Saweetie confirmed their split on Twitter on Friday (March 19), and a few hours later, Quavo responded, saying he would address what he calls “false narratives. The Migos rapper also wished her the best as he, too, confirmed that they are no longer together.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” Quavo wrote. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

The rapper added in another tweet, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best ??. — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 19, 2021

Quavo and Saweetie have dated for four years before calling it quits. The pair met in 2018 after the Atlanta rapper slide into her DMs. Since then, they’ve been inseparable and have been spotted together at almost every event since then, except for when Huncho attended the Superbowl without her last month. Her absence fueled rumors that she had beef with Cardi B, but the “Best Friend” rapper later dismissed those reports while announcing they’re working on a collaboration together.

In the fall of 2019, the couple was racked with cheating allegations made by an Instagram model who shared alleged screenshots of their conversation on her OnlyFans account. Quavo and Saweetie weathered that storm, but this time their relationship might be over for good.