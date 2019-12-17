Quavo and Saweetie Reacts To Cheating Accusations From This Female

Quavo and his girlfriend Saweetie have reacted to accusations of cheating on his part.

Amidst all the good happening with his new horror movie and the upcoming Migos album, Quavo seemed to have found himself in some steamy hoy stir fry with another woman who isn’t Saweetie. While the female accuser has provided evidence, the internet is labeling this one as a good ole fashion clout/ money chasing scheme. The hip hop power couple have now shared their reactions on the Gram and it’s clear that they’re both unbothered by it. The Atlanta rapper shared a photo of himself and his beautiful girlfriend where he wrote, “G N F Give No F**ks.”

The woman who goes by the name Lashae Clair, took to social media to share that Quavo was shooting his shot. She wrote, “This probably going to get deleted. But I’ve been talking to Quavo for the last couple of months,” Lashae wrote alongside alleged screenshots she had with Quavo on FaceTime. “He doesn’t really love that girl if he did he wouldn’t be talking to me. There’s just soo much to unfold that I’ve learned from him & Offset.”

According to the screenshot of the text message conversation between her and the Migos rapper, Quavo wanted to hang out with her when he got to New York. “Quavo messaged me on Instagram back around August, it all started from here. I guess cause I don’t have a lot of following it was okay for him to message me,” she mentioned.

She also tied in the cheating rumors that were circulating about Cardi B’s husband, Offset. “He messaged me ‘Sup pretty this qua’ after that we started talking and It’s crazy how these girls that’ll do anything for their man. Meanwhile they’re being cheated on, Offset messing my friend no one is Safe in these streets.”

She then threatened to air him out on gossip sites such Shaderoom but quickly changed her tune and instead deciding to share the content on to her OnlyFans account instead. She threatened to release his number and nude photos, “I’m leaking his number & nudes.”

The internet called out the flaws in her story, questioning if FaceTime actually uses filters. “They got filters on FaceTime? Sum fishy about this,” commented one person. “How you get a filter on yo self andddd who screenshotted the ft call cause it look like ‘he’ did,” questioning another.

One of the biggest callouts has to be the fact that she has decided to put the images on OnlyFans, which requires users to pay before seeing the content being shared.

Neither Quavo or Saweetie have provided a response to the cheating rumors.

Quavo messaged me on Instagram back around August, it all started from here. I guess cause I don’t have a lot of following it was okay for him to message me. pic.twitter.com/fOlkVJFEeH — Lashae Clair (@LashaeClair) December 15, 2019

I got mad receipts and it’s being sent to the shaderoom, niggas thought it was cute now you about to be facing Karma. — Lashae Clair (@LashaeClair) December 15, 2019

The Snapchat filter on FaceTime lmfaooooooo — clarke betz ? (@kklarkie) December 16, 2019

Wait…. if you took this screenshot on FaceTime, shouldnt Quavo be on the main screen? Sissssss you had one job ?????? pic.twitter.com/OqSDj9Iv9c — ??? ????? (@themianyele) December 16, 2019