Famous Dex Arrested On Gun Charges Days After Robbery At Gunpoint

Famous Dex has once again made headlines again, but this time he’s on the wrong side of the law.

The Chicago rapper was in the backseat of a vehicle pulled over by LAPD officers on Tuesday for driving without a license plate. According to TMZ, Famous Dex tried to leave during the routine stop, but he was detained by the officers. Cops also found that one of the passengers in the vehicle was on probation. A loaded gun was also reportedly found under the seat Dex was sitting. The rapper was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. At the time of this reporting, he is still in jail on the felony charge, with his bail set at $35,000.

Just last week, Famous Dex made a police report that he was robbed at gunpoint, and a watch valued at $50,000 along with thousands of dollars in cash was taken from him. Cops have yet to make an arrest or breakthrough in that robbery incident.

Famous Dex only recently returned to social media following a rehab stint. In December, Rich the Kid shared images of the Chi-Town native heading off to rehab. The move came after his fans and friends expressed concerns about his health issues. Dex released his first mixtape in 2015, “Never Seen It Coming.” In 2016 he officially signed to Rich the Kid’s label, Rich Forever Music. To date, he has done two studio albums, nine mixtapes, and 6 EPs.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this latest issue with Famous Dex. He joins a host of artists who seems to have legal problems dogging them.