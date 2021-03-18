Beyonce Shares Grammy Celebratory Clip With Jay-Z & Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé is celebrating her record-setting Grammy win with a tribute video on Instagram.

This year’s Grammys was expected to be less eventful than previous installments, but it turned out to be a monumental occasion for some artists. While the show recorded a record low watch audience, it still created a heavy online buzz for the history that was made. Beyoncé became the female artist and singer (both male and female) with the most Grammy awards to her name. In addition, the Carter family celebrated a new Grammy Award winner in the family when Blue Ivy became the second-youngest ever to cop the coveted award for her role in Bey’s “Black Parade.”

After taking a couple days to digest her record-breaking success, Beyoncé took to Instagram TV to highlight the win in a nostalgic reel that showcased her previous Grammy appearances. The singer has now earned 28 Grammy Awards in total. In the video, we got a glimpse of her earning each of the awards over the course of her career spanning two decades. Beyoncé also celebrated her daughter Blue on her first Grammy win. The 9-year-old appeared in the video, holding her own gramophone and sipping from it with a straw.

While accepting her award for Best R&B Performance for her song, “Black Parade,” Bey congratulated Blu and talked about how proud she was of her. The event was truly a special one for the entire Carter family. Beyoncé took home four awards on Grammy night, including Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion. This put the singer at 28 Grammys in total, a new record for any singer and any female artist ever.

Beyonce captioned the video she posted on Instagram with a blue heart. “LEGEND,” one fan commented. “You better toot your own horn!!! You been humble for tooooo long,” wrote another. The reminiscent video has garnered more than a million and a half views in the first few hours.