Usain Bolt Foundation Donates 150 Laptops To Rural Jamaica Schools

Usain Bolt continues to give back to his community and former alma mater.

Usain Bolt Foundation has recently provided 150 students in Jamaica with laptops. The initiative is aimed at assisting students in the rural part of the island who have not had devices to do their online classes.

Since last March, Jamaican children from Kindergarten onward have had to do classes online owning to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the island. The pandemic has resulted in face-to-face classes’ almost becoming non-existent for most, with some easing of said measures for students who are sitting external examinations.

The financial burden to offset the cost of a device and internet service has left some students unable to attend online classes. As a result of this, the government has been contemplating having a second run at the school year that began last September. It’s certainly good to see individuals and charitable foundations like the Usain Bolt Foundation reaching out to give back to students in need.

The Usain Bolt Foundation was formed in 2010, and since its inception, it has been assisting children in various activities, including sports and education. The foundation’s aim is to help youths realize their dreams while offering relief to the needy on the island.

Its very first project was the renovation of a health center in Sherwood Content, Trelawny, Usain Bolt’s parish of birth. The foundation hosts annual Christmas treats along with a host of other charitable deeds over the past nearly 11 years. Kudos to Usain Bolt and his foundation for the philanthropic work they have been doing over the years.