Tiffany Haddish Could Earn Nicki Minaj Wrath After Calling Her ‘Disrespectful’

Tiffany Haddish invited an onslaught from Barbs after she says Nicki Minaj is not very respectful.

The increasingly popular Clubhouse app is all the rave now, and it seems to have become a media muse of sorts after hearing what some celebrities have to say on the platform. Tiffany Haddish has been facing a ton of backlash lately after she was accused by users of “bullying” a doctor in one of the chatrooms over the topic of COVID-19 and her stance on the conspiracy theories associated with the pandemic.

Now Tiffany is making headlines again for her recent comments about Nicki Minaj following one user calling her the “Nicki Minaj of comedy.” Though the remark was clearly intended as a compliment, and the commenter even added that Tiffany was “killing the muthaf***n game,” it developed into a conversation about the differences between the comedian and the rapper rather than their similarities.

After the fan compared Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj, another user in the chatroom weighs in to say that, unlike Nicki, Tiffany shows up on time. That by itself is hardly any cause for an uproar as it was Nicki herself who said, “When I walk in sit up straight, I don’t give a f**k if I was late.” However, it’s Tiffany’s next remark that set Twitterverse alight. “And unlike Nicki, I treat everyone with respect and dignity,” Tiffany added.

Barbie fans immediately proceeded to drag the comedian online, following some Clubhouse users relaying the conversation to other social media platforms. “If we being completely honest I’ve laughed harder at Nicki bars than anything Tiffany ever said. Nicki Minaj funny af. You understand me?” one Nicki stan tweeted. “I told my brother ‘yoo the barbz dragging Tiffany Haddish’ he said ‘who?’ EXACTLYYYY irrelevant b**ch,” wrote another.

Others defended Tiffany Haddish, claiming that there was some validity to what she said. “The barbz gone come after me for this tweet but stop acting like Nicki ain’t had her share of having folks f***ked up. Tiffany Haddish said wtf she said. No I’m not debating this,” read one tweet in Tiff’s defense. Though most “barbz” who chimed in on the conversation on Twitter seem to believe Tiffany is just holding a grudge over the time Nicki defended Normani amid the comedian seemingly dragging Fifth Harmony, others were not so convinced.

“Y’all are mad with Tiffany Haddish for speaking the truth. I highly doubt it’s abt Nicki “calling her out” abt Normani. That’s nothing. I’m sure she’s witnessed what so many others have w Nicki’s behavior. None of what y’all are saying abt Tiff negates the truth of what she said,” another user wrote.

Among the army of “barbz” who attacked, one didn’t deny Nicki’s behavior but instead justified it. “So Tiffany Haddish trying to insinuate that Nicki (a BW) should just sit back & kiss these industry ppl a$$ like she do… no wonder why Nicki said a man can be ‘assertive’ but a woman is deemed a b***h,'” they wrote.

Tiffany Haddish, who won her first Grammy Award last night for Best Comedy Album, is the first black woman to be honored with a win in that category in 35 years. Some fans couldn’t help but strike up a correlation between the Tiffany slander and her historic win. “They going after Tiffany haddish because someone compared her to nicki Minaj which is a weird/wild comparison and she said unlike nicki she treat everyone with respect. The minute Tiff win now they come after her,” wrote one user.

Do you think Tiffany Haddish was out of pocket for suggesting that Nicki Minaj does not treat people with respect and dignity, or was she speaking facts?

Comparing Tiffany Haddish to Nicki Minaj is the weirdest thing to me…at least Nicki’s good at what she does pic.twitter.com/rkt2OzwFh3 — OnikaVision #TeamBimini (@OnikasTeet) March 15, 2021

Tiffany Haddish and her bully gang drove a doctor to self harm and possibly suic*de earlier this year because she fact checked them on spreading misinformation. She also tried to shade Normani on stage. I don't think Miss "i bully because I'm right" should speak on Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/C0RxM900zc — ???????? (@MinajestyReigns) March 15, 2021