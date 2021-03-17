Dancehall Diva Macka Diamond Gets Key To Cincinnati & Her Own Day

Dancehall artist Macka Diamond has just received the Keys to the city of Cincinnati, Ohio. March 12, 2021, was officially declared Macka Diamond Day in Cincinnati by their Mayor John Cranley. The “Hoola Hoop “artiste was recognized for the significant contribution she has made to dancehall and in celebration of her extraordinary talent.

Macka Diamond is not the first performer to receive this prestigious honor; Sir Elton John, Lionel Richie, Jack White, and Jennifer Hudson have also had the honor bestowed on them. She shared the news with her followers via the social media platform Instagram. She posted a video of the certificate in its frame with the caption.

“Help me celebrate again my #moneydiamonds. I now hold the key to #cincinnati March 12 2021 is now #MACKADIAMONDDAY yayyyy thx to all my #moneydiamonds.”

The artiste who is currently in Cincinnati for a show shared with reporters how she came to hear about the honor that was bestowed on her; “The promotor called me and said to me ‘you know there’s some people here who want to interview you on the radio and they want to setup some time for you.’ So I said ok no problem.”

She further revealed that the promoter then told her about plans to give her the “key to the city.” Macka did say that she thought it was a prank at first, but when she saw the outpouring of support, she was overwhelmed. “I feel good, I feel great!” she said.

Over the past few days, Macka is one of a handful of dancehall acts who have declared they are ready to take a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available in order to resume touring and getting her career back on track.

Congratulations, Macka Diamond, as she became the newest Jamaican artist to be recognized for her craft and contribution to music.