Not Just Bounty Killer, Popcaan Also Bury Mavado Beef Amid His Mother’s Death

Popcaan follows Bounty Killer and also end his beef with Mavado following the Gullyside singjay mother’s passing.

Dancehall artiste Mavado is currently mourning the death of his mother, Elizabeth “Ms. Pinny” Gordon, who passed away suddenly last week. The entire entertainment fraternity has rallied behind the “Gully Side” artiste as he goes through this time of bereavement. He has gotten numerous sympathetic messages and words of encouragement even from persons once considered rivals. One artist who has reached out is Popcaan, with whom he had a long-standing beef.

In a heartfelt Instagram Story upload directed to Mavado, Popcaan wrote, “Keep yo meds firm up same way singer, keep fighting the fight, condolences to you and your family, tough times for everybody, stay up!” he also added, “Unruly wish bad on no one.” It is good to see that despite whatever past differences they may have had, this may just be the first stepping stone to mend those broken fences. Another artist that has not been a big fan of Mavado, Bounty Killer, also expressed condolences and seemingly bury their old feud.

Popcaan and Mavado have been beefing since the Unruly Boss’s days under the tutelage of Vybz Kartel, his arch-nemesis. Things appeared to have cooled down at one point, and as they appeared, Snoop Dogg’s “Lighters Up” in 2013.

That truce did not last long, and they both started doing diss tracks aimed at each other. Late last year, their long-standing rivalry seems to be very much alive, with Popcaan referring to Mavado as “irrelevant” during an interview. Drake got in on the action at one point as he took aim at Mavado. The Gullyside leader who now resides in Florida released “Enemy Line” to clapback at both Popcaan and Drake.

Mavado has quite a full plate at this point. Apparently, the day his mother died was also the day scheduled for his son was sentencing after being convicted of murder earlier this year. It was, however, later postponed to March 19. The culture of dancehall is once again shifting towards a greater sense of unity as more past rivals try to bury the hatchet.

Popcaan recently appeared on collaboration for Beenie Man’s new album, another artiste he had issues with. The Unruly Boss has also mended past wounds with Bounty Killer.

One artist who has also been very vocal on unity in the dancehall area is Sean Paul, who is currently preaching a message of “collaboration over confrontation.” The most decorated Jamaican entertainer of the modern era recently dropped his Live N Livin album, which is compromised of a handful of collaborations with other artists spanning different genres. We can only hope this trend is one that continues.