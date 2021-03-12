Rihanna Poised To Launch “Fenty Hair” Brand After New Trademark

Rihanna’s next business move became public knowledge with a new trademark application.

The Bajan pop star’s business acumen is becoming unrivaled as the young Roc Nation artist seems to be heading into another business venture as she caters to her fans who have become enthralled by the wigs and weaves phenomenon, which sees so many people opting for the protective styles as they keep their own tresses natural and safe from chemicals and heat that damages hair.

On Thursday, one of Rihanna‘s Twitter fan accounts first spotted the Trademark that the ANTI singer filed a new trademark application with the International trademark website to register a new brand, “Fenty Hair,” which was made through her company Roraj Trade LLC.

Legal documents filed on March 3 broadly covered Fenty Hair to include everything from shampoos, hair relaxers, bleach and color products, and accessories like hair glitter. It’s unclear when the application would be completed as it is only now in its application and approval stage.

However, Rihanna carries sizable fashion influence that has translated to currency she can take to the bank! Her super successful companies so far are Savage X Fenty which covers lingerie that has been a game-changer as it caters to all shapes and sizes of women and does not propagate stereotypes that previously saw skinnier women being catered for. Rihanna’s multimillion-dollar company has kicked its competitors out of business based on her diversification strategy.

The same business mind is behind her skincare company Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin that caters to people of color and all shades and skin tones. The market for black, Asian, and darker-hue-skinned women, which can come in hundreds of shades, as evident in Fenty Beauty’s makeup offerings, has proven a lucrative market for Rihanna, who seems to recognize that this demographic is under-served.

In recent months Rihanna’s fashion House was placed on pause as the global clothing industry declined by almost 90%, with people having no social events to go to.

Recently Rihanna sent fans raving as she emerged with what looked like a 70s Mullet hairstyle. It seems that she has been experimenting with hair fashion and who knows what’s on the horizon for Fenty Hair! In the meantime, fans loved the announcement but moaned about the absence of new music from their favorite artist.

Can’t wait to be around the house in my fenty furnitures, fenty skin on, in my savageXfenty, doing my fenty hair , wearing fentyXpuma, while listening to absolutely NOTHING. ? https://t.co/iPDwViiMVS — a l e x (@dontgivafuck_) March 10, 2021