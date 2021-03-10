Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” Could Sell Over 1M Units & “What’s Next” Heads For No. 1 Debut

Drake’s new mixtape Scary Hours 2 is being predicted to hit one (1) million or more song equivalents in the first week since opening on March 5. According to Hits Daily Double that makes predictions about music, the musical project is projected to record a total of 140m- 170m streams.

The mixtape features three tracks. On the Weekend, “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby was at No. 1 on Apple Music Saturday, lead track “What’s Next” was #2 and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross was No. 3.

On the other hand, DJ Akademiks is also making his own predictions that Drake is on track to secure 110,000 total album- equivalent units for the first week. This is expected to put him in the enviable position of topping Billboard 200.

The EP’s opening song, “What’s Next,” is also speculated to have a real possibility of topping the Billboard Hot 100 according to numbers crunched by Chart Data.

Drake's "What's Next" is currently pacing for a #1 debut on next week's Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) March 7, 2021

Such an achievement would mark Drake’s eight times snagging the top spot, which would look extremely good to kick off the rest of his year leading into the release of Certified Lover Boy that’s expected to drop sometime this year.

“It’s one of those beats that are kind of like a throwaway for me,” Producer Supa Mario said of the beat’s origin. “Just to be on the safe side, I always send all my beats. I sent it to [Drake] and he hit me back that night and was like ‘Yo, don’t give this to nobody else. I’m using this. Send me the stems right now.”