NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mamas Jania & Yaya Mayweather Party In Same Club

There is little doubt or contest to the fact that Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk have a hit on their hands with their collab “Back In Blood.” Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that the track will resonate with just about everyone, especially when the hitmakers are supposed rivals to one’s associate.

Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter and the latest woman to bring a child for rapper NBA Youngboy, Iyanna “Money Yaya,” has publicly expressed her disapproval of the track not once but twice.

In the first instance, she immediately signaled to whoever was bumping the record in her presence to turn it off. Her most recently hit against the record took place while she was out clubbing with friends during NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. As the hundreds inside the packed venue rallied their voices in unison to deliver one of their favorite lines from the track, Yaya could be seen on a phone call as her associates fought the urger to turn up.

Ironically, another one of Youngboy’s old flames was also booked to appear at the event. Instagram model Jania Meshell, with whom the “Bandit” rapper also has a son, was spotted doing the complete opposite of Yaya. Dressed in what seemed to be a floral attire, Jania got jiggy with it as Lil Durk’s line “that’s my dawg” blared through the speakers.

While Youngboy is currently committed to his current love interest, Jazlyn, many of his supporters have long called for him to be reunited with Jania. Those calls have not resulted in the two getting back together, but they do seem to share a beautiful co-parenting relationship. Jania Meshell has made appearances in his music videos even though they have been separated for some time. As for Yaya, she has never missed a beat in confessing her love and loyalty to the one who once referred to her as his wife.

The fact that both baby mamas were partying their night away in the same space could be a testament to the type of relationship the 21-year-old father of 7 has drafted up for any girl who hopes to get with him.