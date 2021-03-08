Dancehall Star Gold Gad Trolls Finger-Licking Cop In “Squaddie” Video

Dancehall artiste Gold Gad has struck a ‘beautiful’ chord with fans via his brand new music video titled “Squaddie.”

The popular deejay, known for his elaborate Instagram LIVE sessions, has hopped onto a now-viral controversy involving a Jamaican policeman, otherwise referred to as “Squaddie,” as a topic for his latest track. The situation in question sees a married male police officer performing cunnilingus on another. During the raunchy ordeal, the officer describes the act as him eating rum and raisin flavored ice cream. The video has now spawned numerous memes, leaving his face splashed across numerous ice cream buckets.

Gold Gad goes against the police officer’s actions in his new song. He calls on numerous popular Jamaican internet sensations such as Cuz, to offer some brilliant acting as he sheds some light on how he believes it all went down.

Gold Gad’s choice to react quickly to the viral moment is synonymous with Skillibeng’s decision to shoot his video for “Coke” surrounding the mysterious plane crash that occurred just off Rocky Point. The quick-thinking has paid off for the entertainer who is now enjoying the coveted number 1 trending spot on Youtube’s local trending charts. The video has already garnered over 200,000 views since its release on March 05, 2021. The track is produced by Simple Boss Records.

You can check out the video on Gold Gad’s YouTube channel.